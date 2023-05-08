SuperGaming partners YouTube for its creator programme; launches new shooter game

Indus game is heavily inspired by the Indian culture and mythology. It features the Indus Valley civilisation as the backdrop of the story and is set in Indo-futurism

Pune-based game development studio SuperGaming has partnered with YouTube for Indus Insiders, the content creator programme for its upcoming battle royale title Indus, the company announced on May 8.

As part of this initiative, select content creators will get access to educational workshops to grow their presence on YouTube and expand their reach. The Google-owned video-sharing platform will also offer operational support to manage their channels along with opportunities to meet leading content creators, the company said.

“Indus has been built from the ground up with the community and content creators and we’ve been working with a small set of creators with great results. Now, we want to expand this to include more creators with Indus Insiders” said SuperGaming co-founder Roby John.

SuperGaming, which counts Japanese gaming giant Bandai Namco and entertainment technology-focused fund Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund among its investors, is building an ambitious made-in-India battle royale title called Indus, that is heavily inspired by Indian culture and mythology, with the Indus Valley civilisation as its backdrop.

It is set in ‘Indo-Futurism,’ which the company describes as a futuristic world that is “unapologetically Indian in its exploration and representation of science fiction.”

The company announced its content creator programme in April 2023, wherein video creators will get access to unreleased content including maps, and characters to make content. Other perks include invites to the company's community playtests, exclusive merchandise, access to the Indus team on Discord, and studio visits.

In return, the creators will have to make a certain number of videos every month. They can however make content about other games and monetise it on their preferred platforms, the company said.

New shooter game launch

This announcement comes days after SuperGaming announced a new multiplayer mobile shooting game called Battle Stars.

Available as a free download on Google Play and App Store, the title allows users to join a four-player team with their online friends or a private clan and compete against opponents in a fast-paced battle. It will feature 14 heroes, each with its own unique set of weapons, strengths, and abilities.

The company has partnered with Ujjwal Chaurasia aka Techno Gamerz, one of India's most popular gaming YouTubers with over 33 million subscribers, to feature him as a playable character within the game along with a task (quest) wherein Chaurasia will deliver personalised video messages for new missions and challenges.

“From subtle animations to my poses and even my mannerisms, there is a lot of care and attention to detail. Battle Stars’ Techno has the coolest parts of my attitude and personality" he said.

The title will also feature characters and maps based on India, with the first one being a Mumbai-inspired map that includes famous landmarks from the city and a playable character based on Mumbai culture called Patil. The company said it plans to announce more such playable characters in the following weeks.

Founded by John, Sanket Nadhani, Christelle D'cruz, Sreejit J, and Navneet Waraich in 2019, SuperGaming has developed several popular games such as the multiplayer shooter title MaskGun, social deduction title Silly Royale, tower defence game Tower Conquest along with a Web3 variant Tower Conquest: Metaverse Edition.

The company claims to have more than 300 million players across its games portfolio.