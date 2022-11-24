SuperGaming partners with Google Cloud to help developers make better games

SuperGaming, a Pune-based game development firm, announced on November 24 that it is collaborating with Google's cloud unit Google Cloud to bring its game engine SuperPlatform to developers worldwide, allowing them to create better games.

The platform will be available to game developers as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and will act as an independent software vendor on Google Cloud, the company said.

It will enable game developers to manage live operations, matchmaking, player progression, player data, analytics, monetization systems, server scaling, sales, and merchandising, in addition to integrating with popular game development platforms like Unity, Unreal Engine, PlayCanvas, and Cocos Creator.

The platform's website states that it will also support web3 game features such as economy management, smart contracts, wallet support, and multi-chain support, among others.

SuperPlatform currently powers all of SuperGaming's efforts, including the official PAC-MAN game, which has over one billion downloads across all storefronts, and MaskGun, a multiplayer shooter with over 65 million players.

It is also developing a made-in-India battle royale title called Indus, with pre-registration beginning later this year on Google Play and Apple App Store.

SuperGaming, which counts Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, Skycatcher, BAce Capital and Dream Incubator among its investors, has also developed games such as social deduction title Silly Royale, tower defence game Tower Conquest and the recently launched Web3 game Tower Conquest: Metaverse Edition (previously called Ethernia).

All of these games, as well as the company's upcoming ones, will run on Google Cloud as part of this partnership, the company said in a statement.

"The SuperPlatform is at the core of what makes our games tick. It’s been made by game developers, for game developers, and after years of iteration, finesse, and supporting some marquee games like PAC-MAN, we felt it's the right time to share it with more game developers," said SuperGaming co-founder Roby John.

"Google Cloud's reach, technical expertise, and best-in-class infrastructure made it an obvious choice as our partner to bring this to market," he added.

Google Cloud India managing director Bikram Singh Bedi said in a statement that gaming is a big focus for Google Cloud and that they have scaled global investments in this space.

"With Google Cloud’s infrastructure that enables developers to build at scale and SuperGaming’s pedigree in gaming, we can really drive impact and innovation and see more games come out of India," Bedi said.

Google sees India as a key developer hub and an important market for its cloud unit as it competes for supremacy in the cloud service market with rivals such as Amazon and Microsoft.

In recent weeks, Google Cloud has struck multiple partnerships to bolster its presence in the country.

This includes a collaboration with healthcare service provider Manipal Hospitals to improve patient care and clinician experiences, a partnership with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to increase cloud adoption in the government and public sector, and a tie-up with Redington to boost cloud-based service adoption among small and medium businesses (SMBs).

Earlier this month, Google Cloud also announced a collaboration with public transport bus service provider Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) to build an intelligent transit management system and feed system to track buses live on Google Maps.