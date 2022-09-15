English
    Redington, Google Cloud India collaborate for adoption of cloud-based services among SMBs

    "This collaboration will help us enhance the procurement and delivery of relevant cloud services and solutions to enterprises, SMBs," Redington CEO Ramesh Natarajan said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
    Google Cloud India and IT services provider Redington Ltd on September 14 announced a partnership aimed at driving the adoption of cloud-based services among the small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country.

    The tie-up assumes significance as the public cloud services market is likely to register a compound annual growth rate of 24 percent, and reach $13.5 billion by 2026, as per recent estimates by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

    The partnership will lead to the further adoption of Google Workspace and Cloud by SMBs in India, Redington said.

    "Redington and Google Cloud will empower its existing and potential partners with access to business and technical expertise while helping them develop resources that support and manage their customers," the company said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

    "A recent survey revealed a strong market demand for cloud services; however we still see a significant gap between the pace of cloud innovations and adoption of these technologies by businesses," Redington CEO Ramesh Natarajan said.

    "This collaboration will help us enhance the procurement and delivery of relevant cloud services and solutions to enterprises, SMBs through our vast network of trusted and committed partners," he added.

    Director of Google Cloud (global distribution) Eric Buck said, "We are proud to work in partnership with Redington and help connect more customers with the technologies and experts they need to digitally transform their business and innovate in the cloud."

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Cloud Service #Google Cloud India #Google Workplace #Redington #Small and Medium Businesses
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 04:19 pm
