Oyo's revenue rises 18% to Rs 4,905 crore in FY22, net loss narrows to Rs 1,851 crore

Online hotel aggregation platform Oyo’s operating revenue rose 18 percent to Rs 4,905 crore in FY22 from the previous year while its net loss narrowed 45 percent to Rs 1,851 crore.

The Softbank-backed company was still far behind its pre-Covid annual operating revenue of Rs 13,413 crore in FY20. It had registered a net loss of Rs 10,419 crore before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

In an addendum to its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus with market regulator SEBI, the hospitality start-up said it recorded operating revenue of Rs 1,505 crore in the June quarter of FY23. It clocked a net loss of Rs 548 crore during the period.

Oyo has claimed EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation) -level profitability of Rs 10.6 crore for the June quarter. While the company excluded finance costs (like interest payments) and share-based payment costs for its EBITDA computation, it included other income (which generally means returns from financial investments like bank deposits and mutual funds).

The company said that its gross booking value (GBV) per storefront per month improved from Rs 2 lakh in FY21 to Rs 2.2 lakh in FY22 in its hotels business. In the June quarter, the recovery of the travel sector led to GBV per storefront per month rising to Rs 3.25 lakh.

The hotel aggregator’s employee costs grew by 7 percent to Rs 1,862 crore in FY22, compared to the preceding fiscal. However, its marketing and promotional expenses rose 27 percent from Rs 543 crore in FY21 to Rs 690 crore in FY22.

The company’s latest filing with SEBI showed that Oyo founder and chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal received a remuneration of Rs 5.6 crore in FY22, up 250 percent from Rs 1.6 crore in FY21. His compensation for FY20 was Rs 21.5 lakh.