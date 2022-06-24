business Life After Listing | Ep 03: Farah Malik Bhanji, MD, Metro Brands In December 2021 Metro Brands had a tumultuous opening on the stock markets with the share listing well below its offer price. Managing Director Farah Malik Bhanji relives that rollercoaster first week as she reveals how a family run business that started in the mid 1950s is transforming itself into a professionally managed public company with pan India ambitions. Anuradha SenGupta has the Metro Brands story in this episode of Life after Listing. 'Life After Listing' is a special series that focuses on the key changes for a company's management and founders/promoters after their company goes public. India's primary markets have seen a rush of IPOs since September 2020.