Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC ties up with Trapigo to deliver food to passengers on their train seats

IRCTC has roped in startup firm Trapigo which provides last mile logistics services for food products and other amenities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IRCTC is taking all efforts to offer travelers the best experience and this includes delivering food to passengers on their seats, according to a report by NDTV.

Passengers can also order alphonso mangoes. Indian Railways has engaged a self-help group to supply alphanso mangoes on the passengers' seats.

IRCTC has roped in startup firm Trapigo which provides last mile logistics services for food products and other amenities such as medicines, travel, kits, handicrafts etc.

Indian Railways confirmed the news on Twitter saying, “IRCTC appoints a startup, Trapigo, to get e-Catering orders delivered at passengers' seats and engages an SHG to sell organic Alphonso in trains.”

According to the company’s website, Trapigo is unique as it has specialised the technology to deliver articles to the travelling customers (moving on trains) apart from the usual static ones. The start-up plans to cater all the key tier 1 and tier 2 cities in India and expand its services to locations of strategic importance to IRCTC’s customers.

Trapigo was founded in 2017 by a group of IIT, IIM, NIFT, and NID graduates targeting to solve last mile logistics problem. Starting with lock solutions for flowers, cakes, and delicacies in Mumbai, Trapigo helps connect the 5 million daily train travelers with various restaurants the cities they cross during their journeys. They are operational in five locations Nagpur, New Delhi, Bhopal, Itarsi, and Jhansi.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 02:19 pm

tags #Indian Railways #Startup

