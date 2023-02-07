English
    Grading, customer support, assessment: How Indian edtechs are using ChatGPT

    ChatGPT offers the chance to learn much faster and more efficiently than ever before, but it can also lower one’s ability to write independently, and may impact startup job prospects.

    Mansi Verma
    Mumbai / February 07, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
    Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal

    After OpenAI released ChatGPT for public use in November, Vaibhav Sisinty, founder of Sequoia Capital-backed Growth School, jumped onto the software, intrigued by the hype around it.

    Sisinty began using the popular chatbot as a virtual assistant, which helped him generate emails and Slack messages based on simple briefs he fed it.

    “It helps me maintain a tone for all my messages, which is very helpful as a founder. Lately, I have also started using it to summarise long blog posts and sometimes to generate unique names for internal projects. All these features save a lot of my time,” he said.

    His interactions with ChatGPT, which responds to queries in a human-like manner, have not stopped since. As various teams at Sisinty’s startup experimented with the software, they discovered use-cases for it within Growth School’s curriculum.