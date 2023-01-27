English
    Govt appoints 3 committees to hear user appeals against social media platforms

    Any user aggrieved by a decision of an intermediary's own grievance officer can appeal to the government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) within a period of 30 days.

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    January 27, 2023 / 11:37 PM IST

    In a first, the Union government on January 27 notified the appointment of three grievance appellate committees, which will hear user appeals against content moderation decisions of social media platforms.

    The provision for such committees was brought through an amendment to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, in October last year.

    The ex officio chairpersons of the three notified committees will be -- Chief Executive Officer, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs; Joint Secretary in charge of Policy and Administration Division in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Kavita Bhatia, Scientist G in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

    According to the notified rules, any user aggrieved by a decision of an intermediary's own grievance officer can appeal to the government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) within a period of 30 days.