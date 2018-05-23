Fleet tracking app RoadCast looks to use face detection tech to alert driver when they are drowsy

RoadCast, a real-time asset tracking startup, is looking to use the face detection technology to check if a driver is drowsy. The same technology is used by the multimedia messaging app Snapchat to read user's eye and eyebrow movement.

"We have face detection in every smartphone, look at Snapchat, we can use the same feature to save someone's life," said Rahul Mehra, co-founder, RoadCast.

It is a GPS-based platform that helps users create and share journeys with other people in real-time. The company raised USD 250,000 in angel round funding from HNIs. The fund will be utilised to expand its operations across major cities such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and others.

While the platform started with tracking delivery boys for small grocery businesses, it has now bagged orders from big companies to track ambulances on national highways which can help people involved in accidents.

"We thought it was a B2C product and those time the delivery market just started growing, and we realised that our product has a potential in the market. Then we targeted B2B and now we manage fleet tracking for many businesses on our platform. We customised our platform according to the requirement of our clients," said Mehra.

"Our first paid project was from one of the companies which managed the highway systems. They asked us to create a customer-based app so that anybody on the highway can access it when they need help. The platform allows them to track the vehicle and send a response as soon as possible. It is now expanded to 7-8 highways in India."

The company has also partnered with Delhi police to help them track the PCR vehicles."So, at the time of an emergency, the nearest PCR vehicle can reach the destination," he said.

The platform has also tied up with some car dealers who pre-install the app on the cars which helps tracking the car in case of theft.

Founded by Rahul Mehra, Anshul Jain and Vishal Jain in 2015, RoadCast is a SaaS company that is helping businesses across the globe in managing their workforce and vehicle fleet in real-time.