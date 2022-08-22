English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Financial services are a basic need like roti, kapda, makaan, says Groww founder Lalit Keshre

    In an episode of Bits to Billions, Keshre revealed that his beginnings were humble and that he hails from Lepa, a small village in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

    Priyanka Iyer & Chandra R Srikanth
    August 22, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
    Groww Founders (L to R) Neeraj Singh, Harsh Jain, Lalit Keshre and Ishan Bansal

    Groww Founders (L to R) Neeraj Singh, Harsh Jain, Lalit Keshre and Ishan Bansal

    Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO of investment platform Groww, believes that the India story has immense potential for fintechs that are making financial services accessible through technology.

    In a conversation with Chandra R Srikanth for CNN News18’s Bits to Billions, Keshre said that in his view, multiple billion-dollar companies will emerge in the financial services space owing to the huge market that is yet to be captured.

    "People in India need financial services. It is a basic need like roti, kapda, makaan (food, clothing, shelter) and financial services," said Keshre.

    In response to Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath’s views that India’s fintech user base is just 10-15 crore, Keshre said that while he has no response to Kamath’s views specifically, he believes that 30-40 crore of the Indian middle and lower middle class can invest at least Rs 100 in mutual funds each month.

    Keshre added that in his view, the success of large financial services players too is reflective of the potential.

    Close

    Related stories

    "I have a slightly different opinion. Large players like HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance have a market cap of Rs 8 lakh crore and Rs 4.20 lakh crore, respectively. India’s financial services is 30-40 percent of Nifty50 companies. Who else are they serving if not India?"

    "We are here for the long term, and we believe in the India story," he added.

    Groww and Keshre’s journey to a unicorn

    Groww was founded in 2016 by four former Flipkart executives –Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal. The platform helps users invest in stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, IPOs, US stocks, futures and options, fixed deposits and gold.

    The startup counts Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global as well as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as its investors and is valued at $3 billion after raising $83 million in its Series E funding round in October 2021.

    Keshre said that his beginnings, however, were humble as he revealed that he hails from Lepa, a small village in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district. His parents, Keshre added, are stoic to his growth story.

    "My parents are from a small village, my father is a farmer. They are stoic (to Groww’s story). For them what matters is that I create some positive impact. They don’t care about money and still live a very simple life. They are happy with it," Keshre said.

    He further detailed the beginning of his journey from Lepa to one of India’s top institutions Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay) and later to the startup hub Bengaluru.

    "I grew up with my grandparents in Khargone. Luckily my grandfather got me an admission to the only English medium school there which had started with our batch. I was the 42nd student in the school. After 12th grade I gave the entrance and got into IIT-B," he revealed.

    He always had entrepreneurship on his mind, even while working at one of India's top tech startups. While joining Flipkart in 2013, Keshre had a roadmap in place.

    "I knew that I will work with Flipkart for only two years, but I stretched that to three years. All four of us (co-founders) were at Flipkart when the company was taking off. But the decision to move out and start up was based on our personal timing," he said.
    Priyanka Iyer
    Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
    Tags: #Bits to Billions #fintech #Groww #Lalit Keshre #unicorn #Zerodha
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 05:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.