    Employee productivity monitor We360.ai raises $500,000 in seed funding

    After the seed fund round, We360.ai said it has become the first startup from a Tier-2 Indian city to raise venture capital.

    Mansi Verma
    April 11, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Founder 21-year-old Arnav Gupta along with his Co-founders Sandeep Panda and Swapnil Tripathi

    Bhopal-based We360.ai on April 11 announced that it has raised $500,000 (Rs 3.8 crore) in seed funding. The employee productivity monitoring software received funding from GSF Accelerator, SucSEED Innovation Fund, and founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of GOQii, Vishal Gondal, among others.

    Founded in 2021 by 21-year-old Arnav Gupta, with co-founders Sandeep Panda, and Swapnil Tripathi, We360.ai is a cloud-based employee monitoring software that helps managers gain insights into employee productivity. The software functions with analytics through personalised dashboards and reports irrespective of the location of the employee.

    Gupta said, “We are focused on our goal to empower one million companies and their employees. This fundraiser will help us get to that target.” The company caters to large customers like Pajantali Research and Cogent Infotech while also catering to SMEs.

    We360.ai serves over 1,200 SMEs and a few large firms with more than 15,000 employees.

    Rajesh Sawhney, founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, said, “COVID pandemic has disrupted the workplace and traditional style of work management. I am excited about the way We360.aI is empowering organisations and tech workers to embrace the new world of work.”

    Gaurav Jain, director of HEM Angels, said “We360.ai provides 360 degree analytics on the working behaviours of employees at scale which is empowering companies to enhance their overall productivity using technology.”

    This round also saw participation from ah! Ventures, Campus Fund VC, and HEM Angels. Other investors in this seed funding round included Dinesh Agarwal, founder of IndiaMart; Pras Hanuma, strategic investor; and Amarjit Batra, managing director at Spotify India.

    The company was advised by PepperTree, an advisory firm run by ex-bankers  Akshi Mehta and Ankur Goyal.



