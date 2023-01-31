English
    Economic Survey 2023: E-commerce sees windfall in post-Covid period with 69.4% surge in FY22 orders

    Consumers from tier II and III cities led the growth in order volumes for e-commerce companies in the last two years, accounting for over 61.3 percent of the overall market share in FY22, compared to 53.8 percent in the previous fiscal.

    Mansi Verma
    January 31, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    The post-Covid period has been most successful for Indian e-commerce startups in terms of order volumes and valuations, the government noted in its pre-Budget Economic Survey on January 31, as the companies received a renewed push after easing of pandemic curbs.

    “Overall e-commerce order volume witnessed a growth of 69.4 percent year-on-year in FY22,” said the government in the Survey, citing the retail and e-commerce trends report released by Unicommerce and Wazir Advisors14.

    Consumers from tier II and tier III cities in the last two years led the growth in order volumes for e-commerce companies, the Survey added. Shoppers from tier II and tier III cities accounted for over 61.3 percent of the overall market share in FY22 as against 53.8 percent a year back.

