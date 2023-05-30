Battery startup Log9 Materials signs MoU with Quantum Energy

Both Log9 and Quantum Energy will be working hand-in-hand to deploy 10,000 InstaCharged two-wheelers (Representative Image)

Battery-tech startup Log9 Materials on Tuesday announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with Hyderabad-headquartered electric vehicle maker Quantum Energy for a long-term strategic partnership in the EV space.

As a part of this collaboration, the two companies also jointly unveiled a two-wheeler commercial electric vehicle (CEV)-- 'Bzinesslite-- powered by Log9's RapidX 2000 batteries, enabling it to go zero to zip within 12 minutes, Log9 Materials said in a release.

Going forward, both Log9 and Quantum Energy will be working hand-in-hand to deploy 10,000 InstaCharged two-wheelers for a wide variety of use-cases, including e-commerce, food delivery, courier services, among others, in the domestic last-mile logistics sector, pan-India by March 2024, it said.

The joint initiative is going to be kicked off soon by deploying 200 Bzinesslite e-2Ws in Hyderabad through Whizzy Logistics a logistics fleet service provider enabling hyperlocal deliveries, it stated.

