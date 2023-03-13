English
    Ashneer Grover case | 'Settlement might come... but not just yet': BharatPe lawyer to Delhi HC

    BharatPe sought up to Rs 88 crore in damages from the Grovers and other family members on allegations that the Grover family created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharged the company for recruitment

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    Ashneer Grover

    After a Delhi High Court judge remarked during a hearing that BharatPe and Ashneer Grover should explore a settlement in a Rs 88 crore civil complaint, the fintech company’s lawyer replied to him that it might happen later, but not just yet.

    Earlier, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, were summoned by the Delhi High Court after the fintech company approached the court alleging that they are running a "vicious and vitriolic campaign" against it.

    The company has also sought up to Rs 88 crore in damages from the Grovers and other family members. BharatPe alleges that the Grover family created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharged the company for recruitment.

    Grover, who was engaged in a bitter battle with the BharatPe board, resigned as its managing director in April last year. Madhuri Jain Grover had also been terminated as the head of controls on allegations of funds misappropriation.

    BharatPe's complaint is based on the findings of an Alvarez and Marsal preliminary report from January 2022.

