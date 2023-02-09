English
    Ahead of its global expansion, Chingari gets equity investment from a16z-backed Aptos Labs

    Aptos Labs which operates Aptos Network and blockchain will host Chingari’s upgraded application to be launched in the second quarter of 2023.

    Debangana Ghosh
    February 09, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

    Short video app Chingari on February 9 announced that Aptos Labs has made an undisclosed equity investment into the company ahead of the startup’s global expansion and hiring plans.

    The fresh capital will be utilised for customer acquisition, product development, ramping up engineering and global expansion, the startup said. Aptos Labs which operates Aptos Network and blockchain will host Chingari’s upgraded application to be launched in the second quarter of 2023. At present, the app works on Solana blockchain with over 2.3 million wallet users.

    Aptos Labs is a Layer 1 (L1) blockchain offering base infrastructure to build on. It is  backed by prominent investors including a16z, Jump Crypto, Binance Labs, Dragonfly, PayPal Ventures, and Coinbase Ventures.

    Chingari which is already present in India, UAE, Indonesia, Turkey and the US, will be launching its apps in vernacular languages across Latin America, Africa, and Europe, Deepak Salvi, co-founder and COO of Chingari, told Moneycontrol in December. They also plan to hire about 400-500 people globally.