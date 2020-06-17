App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A91 Partners invests Rs 125 crore in Pushp Spices

Founded by Mahendra Surana and Surendra Surana, Pushp said it will use the capital for expanding and deepening distribution network, beefing up the existing sales team and enhancing marketing initiatives to strengthen the brand across India.

M. Sriram @manicontrol2020
Representative image
Representative image

Pushp Spices, a maker of pure and blended spices in Madhya Pradesh, said on June 17 that it has raised Rs 125 crore in funding from venture capital firm A91 Partners.

This is the company's maiden fundraising activity.

Founded by Mahendra Surana and Surendra Surana, Pushp said it will use the capital for expanding and deepening distribution network, beefing up the existing sales team and enhancing marketing initiatives to strengthen the brand across India.

Close

Pushp's products include coriander, turmeric and chilli powder, other pure spices (hing, cumin powder, dry ginger powder, pepper powder), blended spices (garam masala, achar masala, chat masala, etc) and value added items such as lemon cool masala and Jaljira. The company recorded a revenue of Rs 165 crore in FY20.

related news

"At Pushp, we have continued to develop our business on the back of innovation and by consistently offering quality products on the back of a robust and highly automated manufacturing. Indian consumer is focused on taste, quality and reliability, and our sharp focus on these factors has helped us build deep trust with customers to become one of the top brands in the spices category, " said Surendra Surana, co-founder of Pushp.

A91 Partners is a $350 million fund started in 2018 by three former managing directors at Sequoia Capital - VT Bharadwaj, Abhay Pandey and Gautam Mago. The fund aims to make 10-12 investments in growth state consumer focused companies.

Its current portfolio includes Sugar Cosmetics, beverage maker Paper Boat, Digit Insurance, lending firm Aye Finance and Atomberg fans.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 05:08 pm

tags #Business #Startup

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact: Tupperware India taps social media for selling its products

Coronavirus impact: Tupperware India taps social media for selling its products

Bombay HC asks ICSE board to present grading plan for pending exams

Bombay HC asks ICSE board to present grading plan for pending exams

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt demands COVID-19 drugs, ventilators from Centre

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt demands COVID-19 drugs, ventilators from Centre

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.