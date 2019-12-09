App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

500 electric cabs to hit Delhi roads this month to combat air pollution

Going big on zero emissions, the start-up for the benefit of its prospective customers also claims to follow a strict policy of zero surge pricing and zero cancellations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A city-based start-up plans to come up with a fleet of electric vehicle cabs across Delhi-National Capital Region this month to combat air pollution. 'Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited' will introduce 500 electric vehicles in the first phase and hopes to touch the 5,000-mark within the next two years, according to a statement issued by the company.

The app-based electric vehicle cab services will be known as "EVERA".

"We wanted to provide customers with a delightful service and give them an opportunity to contribute to the cause of cleaner air as well. 'EVERA' as a service is not only focussed on getting customers from point A to point B but will also contribute towards the greater good of the planet," Nimish Trivedi, the co-founder and CEO of Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, said.

"The customers can book cabs without worrying about the hike in the price and they will have the ability to cancel the ride without paying for it," it added.

Also, realising that lack of a sound charging infrastructure in the country could be one of the roadblocks for the electric vehicles, the company said it is already in talks for setting their own charging infrastructure to reduce their dependency on the existing ones.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #Delhi #EVERA #India #Startup

