    Standalone effort to regulate cryptos won't be effective, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13 said a standalone country's effort to control and regulate cryptocurrencies will not be effective as it is completely driven by technology.

    "Whether it is the crypto mining, asset or transaction, we recognise that it's completely driven by technology and a standalone country's effort in controlling and regulating it is not going to be effective," Sitharaman said in Loksabha.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been calling for an outright ban on crypto citing the risks to economy while government hasn't come with a decision yet.

    FM said in the G20 India will discuss the Crypto regulations with members to achieve a standard operating protocol on Crypto assets. This will result in a “coherent, comprehensive approach where all countries work together in bringing some regulation,” said Sitharaman.