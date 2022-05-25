SpiceJet suffers attempt of ransomware attack. Flights normal after some delays

Just days ago, SpiceJet informed that it hopes to start broadband internet service on its planes soon (Image Source: SpiceJet)

SpiceJet on May 25 informed of an attempted ransomware attack last night, which slowed down its operations and impacted morning flight departures. The airline posted this update on Twitter a short while ago.



#ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," it said.

This comes after just days ago, SpiceJet informed that it hopes to start broadband internet service on its planes soon. In his email to employees on the 17th anniversary of the airline, CMD Ajay Singh said the carrier continues to fly with the highest loads month after month and expects to soar even higher in the coming months.

The airline has a fleet of 91 aircraft, out of which 13 are Max planes and 46 are older versions of Boeing 737 aircraft, according to its website.

"The Boeing 737 Max the flagship of our fleet has successfully returned to service and earned rave reviews from passengers. Over the next few months we will induct many more Max aircraft in our fleet with the goal to replace all our older aircraft with the Max,” he said.

"We will continue to add new products and new routes to our network this year. SpiceClub, our wonderful loyalty program launched our co-branded credit card recently and we hope to start a broadband internet service on board our aircraft soon," he said.





