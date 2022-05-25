English
    As SpiceJet ransomware attack disrupts flights, stranded passengers slam airline

    SpiceJet has said an attempted ransomware attack last night impacted its morning flight departures today

    Sanya Jain
    May 25, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
    SpiceJet has said an attempted ransomware attack last night impacted its morning flight departures today, but stranded passengers have slammed the airline for lack of communication. Several people said they were left waiting at the airport or stranded inside the plane with no updates from the airline. “At airport since 5 am, no proactive notifications for the delay when the attack attempt was detected at night,” one person wrote on Twitter in a sentiment echoed by hundreds of other SpiceJet passengers who say they have been stuck for hours.

    Passengers took to Twitter to air their grievances, claiming that SpiceJet had not communicated any updates about the delay in flights.

    “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today,” SpiceJet informed in a Twitter post this morning. The airline said its flights were operating as per schedule after the situation was contained: “Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now.”


    Passengers, however, have refuted the airline’s claim of flights operating normally. One Twitter user, Mudit Shejwar, said he had been stuck for nearly four hours inside a flight that was neither cancelled nor taking off. “Neither cancelling nor operating, sitting in the flight not even the airport,” he wrote, adding that the airline had not even provided stranded passengers with food.


    Other passengers also urged SpiceJet to provide “correct updates”.


    “Who says flights have normalised? Ground staff not aware, been waiting since 6 in the morning,” a Twitter user said.


    “At least update the revised departure and arrival timings on your website!! Highly unprofessional,” another slammed the airline.



    first published: May 25, 2022 09:49 am
