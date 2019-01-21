App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spicejet may connect London with Delhi, Amritsar from summer

Apart from Spicejet, IndiGo is also reportedly planning to fly to London.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Budget carrier Spicejet is likely to launch its much-awaited international long-haul operations from this summer with operations to London from New Delhi and Amritsar, an industry source said.

The Gurugram-based airline is also looking to operate wide-body A330 planes on these routes, the source said. A long-haul flight ranges 6-12 hours in duration.

With a fleet of 45 Boeing 737s and 737 Max planes, Spicejet currently flies to eight international destinations, which are of up to four-hour duration.

"Spicejet is looking to fly daily to Heathrow from Amritsar and to Gatwick from New Delhi. The airline may lease A330s to operate these proposed services," the source said.

While the Amritsar-London Heathrow flight may commence from March-end, which is also the time when the summer schedule of the airlines comes into effect, the services to Gatwick are expected from May, the source added.

The airline spokesman was not available for comments.

Two domestic full-service carriers – Air India and Jet Airways – currently offer services to the Heathrow airport. While Air India offer services from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, Jet operates from Mumbai and New Delhi.

Apart from Spicejet, IndiGo is also reportedly planning to fly to London. It has already announced it will operate services to Turkish capital city Istanbul from New Delhi, though the launch date has not yet been firmed up.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 10:08 pm

