you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

SPARC signs pact with Bioprojet to acquire exclusive rights for drug to treat auto-immune diseases

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Thursday said that it has entered a pact with Bioprojet SCR (Bioprojet) to acquire exclusive rights for investigational medicinal product SCD-044. SCD-044 is a novel investigational oral product, under development for the treatment of auto-immune diseases. Phase I studies for SCD-044 have been completed, SPARC said in a filing to BSE.

"SPARC... announced that it has entered into an agreement with Bioprojet SCR (Bioprojet) to exclusively acquire Bioprojet's rights to the investigational medicinal product SCD-044," the company said.

SPARC and Bioprojet co-owned all SCD-044 related IP, developed through a research collaboration targeting Sphingosine-1-Phosphate Receptors to treat various autoimmune disorders.

The acquisition includes full assignment of all patents and patent applications owned or controlled by Bioprojet related to SCD-044.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bioprojet is eligible to receive milestones and royalties on net sales of SCD-044.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #APAC #Bioprojet #Business #Companies

