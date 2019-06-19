App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Solar power tariff remains low at Rs 2.5 per unit in SECI auction

The source also said NTPC bid for 160 MW in Rajasthan Tranche-II 750-MW solar tender, while Mahindra Susten showed interest for 200 MW.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

State-owned power giant NTPC, Mahindra Susten, Hero Future Energies and Azure Power Maple on June 19 emerged as the lowest bidders for 750-MW solar projects, in an auction by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The four firms quoted a tariff of Rs 2.5 per unit each in a reverse auction conducted by the SECI on June 19 for Rajasthan Tranche II (750 MW) projects, a source said.

The source also said NTPC bid for 160 MW in Rajasthan Tranche-II 750-MW solar tender, while Mahindra Susten showed interest for 200 MW.

Close

Similarly, Hero Future Energies showed interest for 250 MW and Azure Power Maple wanted 100 MW out of this auction.

related news

With this auction, NTPC has won an aggregate solar capacity of 505 MW so far under tariff-based competitive bidding tenders of states, a source said.

The tariffs had hit the lowest rate of Rs 2.44 per in May 2017 for Rajasthan's Bhadla projects. Later also, the tariffs had touched the low of 2.44 per MW at least twice.

India has an ambitious target of having 100 GW solar energy by 2022.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 10:18 pm

tags #Business #solar #Solar Energy Corporation of India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.