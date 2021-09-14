MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Snapchat parent ropes in former Amazon executive Uttara Ganesh as public policy head for India

India has been a major growth market for Snapchat. In May this year, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel had said that they have witnessed over 100 percent year-over-year growth in daily active users in each of the last five quarters.

Vikas SN
September 14, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
India has been a major growth market for Snapchat.

India has been a major growth market for Snapchat.

Snapchat parent Snap Inc has appointed Uttara Ganesh as head of public policy for the India market, a region where it is witnessing significant growth of its user base in recent years. Ganesh announced this appointment on LinkedIn.

This is quite an interesting hire by Snap since Ganesh has previously served as public policy lead for the current union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar between July 2014 and April 2017. During her stint, Chandrasekhar was however serving as an independent MP.

Ganesh joins the social media firm from Amazon, where she was leading the policy advocacy for Amazon Web Services on issues such as data governance, cloud regulation, digital taxation, content regulation, and economic policy. She also developed and executed public policy advocacy strategies for Amazon's other offerings such as Amazon Prime Video, Kindle and Alexa apart from leading policy advocacy for the tech giant in areas such as data governance, content regulation, and taxation among others.

"I'm so grateful and excited to join a team that places users at its centre, while prioritising good design and thoughtful innovation. There's a lot of listening and learning for me to do over the next several months. I will continue to be in touch with the vibrant and supremely talented tech policy community in this new role" Ganesh said in a LinkedIn post.

India has been a major growth market for the ephemeral messaging app. In May this year, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel had said that they have witnessed over 100 percent year-over-year growth in daily active users (DAUs) in each of the last five quarters. While Spiegel hadn't disclosed any specific details, Snapchat had said in February that its userbase has crossed the 60 million users in the country in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Close

Related stories

The appointment also comes after India's new IT rules came into effect on May 26, 2021, which mandates significant social media intermediaries with over 5 million users to appoint officers locally. Snap has designated its strategy and growth partnership head Juhi Bhatnagar as its resident grievance officer for the country.
Vikas SN
Tags: #public policy #Snap Inc #Snapchat #Snapchat India
first published: Sep 14, 2021 05:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.