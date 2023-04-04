Skyroot Aerospace successfully tests rocket engine for Vikram II

Skyroot Aerospace's 3D printed cryogenic engine Dhawan II being tested at Solar Industries Propulsion Test Facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra

Hyderabad-based space tech start-up Skyroot Aerospace, which last year became the first private company from the country to launch a rocket into space, on April 4 announced that it has successfully test fired Dhawan-II, a 3D-printed cryogenic rocket engine.

The engine will be used in the upper stage of their Vikram II rocket, that is slated for launch in 2024. However, before that, Skyroot Aerospace is aiming to commence their commercial operations with Vikram-I, slated to launch later in 2023.

"The development of both, Vikram- I and II are happening simultaneously. However, Vikram-I will be launched first, (Vikram) II will be launched next year," Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO and co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace told Moneycontrol.

During the endurance test, which was carried out at Solar Industries Propulsion Test Facility in Nagpur, Dhawan II lasted for 200 seconds. It has a peak thrust of 3.5 kN. Named after rocket scientist Satish Dhawan, Dhawan-II builds upon the 1.0 kN thrust Dhawan – I, which was successfully test fired in November 2021.

In a release, Skyroot said that its cryogenic rocket engine utilises two rocket propellants -- liquid natural gas (LNG) and liquid oxygen (LoX), which require temperatures below -150° Celsius (cryogenic) for storage and operation.

Liquid natural gas and LoX are green burning propellants and are said to be environmentally-friendly compared to solid, semi-cryogenic and hypergolic propellants which are widely used in the rocket industry, the start-up said.

Skyroot explained that fully cryogenic engines are ideal for the upper stages of a rocket as it enhances payload-carrying capabilities.

Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and COO of Skyroot Aerospace, said, "This is a major milestone for our cryogenic propulsion program, which will enhance the payload capacity of Vikram series of space launch vehicles making them more modular so as to meet wider customer requirements.”

Veteran rocket scientist V Gnanagandhi, who leads liquid and cryogenic propulsion at Skyroot, explained that through this test they were able to get valuable data for next generation cryogenic engine technology that uses LNG as fuel.

Last year, the start-up raised $51 million (Rs 403 crore) in a Series-B financing round led by Singapore headquartered GIC. Rothschild & Co India were the financial advisors for this funding round.