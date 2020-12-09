ShareChat appoints Ajit Varghese as Chief Commercial Officer

ShareChat, a social media platform in Indic languages, on Wednesday said it has appointed Ajit Varghese as its Chief Commercial Officer.

In this role, Varghese will be pivotal in expanding and strengthening the platform''s revenue efforts, and building a robust monetisation approach with strategic content partnership, a statement said.

He will also spearhead ShareChat''s marketing functions to be inclined towards brand elevation, aligned with business centricity, it added.

Varghese will report into Farid Ahsan, COO and co-founder at ShareChat.

Prior to joining ShareChat, Varghese was the Global President at Wavemaker, a WPP-group global media network.

Varghese has over 25 years of experience in leading large-scale business transformations and building diverse and successful businesses around media, creative, digital, data, content, sports, and performance.

"Brand marketing and monetisation is going to be the core focus of ShareChat and we will direct our efforts towards elevating the brand positioning through strategic communications approach," Ahsan said.

He added that Ajit, with his leadership capabilities and expert knowledge of the media, marketing and advertising domain, will play a critical role in further building brand awareness, deepening relationships with ShareChat''s business stakeholders and driving the company toward the next phase of growth.