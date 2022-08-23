Sell EURINR; target of : 79.70: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated by almost 0.90% on Monday amid a sharp rise in the US dollar index. Further, the Euro was pressurised after Bundesbank said in a report that recession in Germany, the eurozone's biggest economy, is increasingly likely and inflation will continue to accelerate and could peak at more than 10% this autumn.

