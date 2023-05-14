English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Security forces fired at by militants in J&K's Anantnag; combat underway

    The security forces had launched a search and cordon operation in Andan in Sangam area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police officer said.

    PTI
    May 14, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST
    Daksum Anantnag

    Daksum Anantnag

    An encounter broke out Sunday between the militants and security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    The security forces had launched a search and cordon operation in Andan in Sangam area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police officer said.
    The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.
    According to the police, there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side and the combat was still underway.

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Anantnag #encounter #Jammu #Kashmir #Militants #Police
    first published: May 14, 2023 08:18 am