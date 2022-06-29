business Schools are our karmabhoomi, tuitions are band aids: LEAD founders Sumeet Mehta & Smita Deorah On this episode of Bits to Billions: The Unicorn Story, Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth catches up with edtech unicorn LEAD’s founders Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah. LEAD helps school classrooms use online learning tools and works with thousands of affordable private schools in Tier 2 and 3 cities, providing tech-based solutions to schools and teachers to improve learning outcomes for children. LEAD recently raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion, catapulting it to the coveted unicorn status