SC orders telecom companies to pay dues to DoT within 3 months

In a further setback to telecom companies, the Supreme Court has ordered companies to pay dues to the Department of Telecom within three months, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The SC had on October 24 upheld the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculation as stipulated by the DoT.

Terming the issues raised by telcos with respect to AGR as ‘frivolous’, the SC had held that not only the original charges, but principal interest and penalties on delayed payments would also be payable.