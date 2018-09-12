App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 07:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks banks to maintain status quo in insolvency proceedings against power firms

The apex court also agreed to transfer to itself 12 cases pending before different high courts related to this issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked banks to maintain status quo and not to initiate insolvency proceedings against loan defaulting power companies in the country. A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also asked the banks not to file any insolvency cases till November when the apex court would hear the matter.

It also agreed to transfer to itself 12 cases pending before different high courts related to this issue.

The issue pertains to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised framework introduced on February 12 this year which has provisions to declare a company bankrupt even on a one-day overdue.

The RBI's new framework provides that lenders have to provide for resolution plan within 180 days in case of large account of Rs 2,000 crore and above.

In its circular, the RBI has said that if a resolution was not found by August 27, NPA accounts should be sent to bankruptcy courts.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 07:45 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.