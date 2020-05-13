SBI's 10 ATM safety mantras: Follow these rules to prevent debit card fraud

India's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has shared 10 ATM mantras with its customers on Twitter to prevent debit card fraud.

SBI has been time and again giving tips to its customers on how to do safe banking practices. To avoid any debit card fraud, SBI advises its customers to do ATM transactions in complete privacy.

SBI also requested its customers to immediately inform the bank if they witness any unauthorised transactions. Not only SBI, other banks in India, too, share similar kinds of advice to its customers.

Here you can follow SBI's 10 tips on safe banking at ATMs

-Change your PIN at regular interval

-Cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN

-Memorise your PIN. Avoid writing it on your ATM card or anywhere else

-Avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as you PIN

-Ensure to register/update your mobile number in your account to receive SMS about debit card and other transactions in the account.

-Never share your OTP, debit card PIN/details with anyone

-Do not respond to any SMS, email or call asking you to share your ATM PIN or any other confidential data

-Not more than one person at a time is allowed inside the ATM kiosks

-Protect yourself from someone stealing your PIN behind your shoulder

-Always use YONO cash to withdraw money from ATMs. It empowers you to withdraw money using a debit card. It is safe and secure.

SBI also said that cases of using cloned ATM cards had been reported in Delhi. The bank also said that affected SBI customers were being helped and refunds would be processed as per the procedure.