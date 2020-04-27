App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI online banking: Check out these 6 tips from India's largest bank

In a tweet, SBI said "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe,".

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
State Bank of india
As a lockdown is underway across the country, India's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with six key tips in the letter titled, 'A letter for your safety' for customers to follow while banking online.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

In a tweet, SBI said, "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe,".

Close
Also read: SBI now holds 48.21% in Yes Bank; HDFC, ICICI Bank 7.97% each

While banking online SBI wants these 6 precautions to follow by account holders:

  • State Bank of India asked customers to avoid clicking on unofficial links that ask for OTP or bank details in regards with EMIs or DBT or Prime Minister Care fund or any other Care fund.

  • Bank also requested its account holders to beware of bogus schemes that claim to offer cash prizes or job opportunities through SMSes, e-mails, phone calls or advertisements.

  • Keeping changing bank's password

  • Customers to keep in mind that SBI or its representatives never send email/SMS or call their customers for personal information, password or OTP.

  • Do not rely on any bank information available on internet search results. Always use only SBI's official website for contact number and other details.

  • Report immediately to local police authorities about fraudsters and inform the same to your nearest SBI Branch.


Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 10:22 am

tags #banking #coronavirus #online banking #SBI #State Bank of India

