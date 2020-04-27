SBI online banking: Check out these 6 tips from India's largest bank

As a lockdown is underway across the country, India's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with six key tips in the letter titled, 'A letter for your safety' for customers to follow while banking online.

In a tweet, SBI said, "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe,".



— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 23, 2020



State Bank of India asked customers to avoid clicking on unofficial links that ask for OTP or bank details in regards with EMIs or DBT or Prime Minister Care fund or any other Care fund.



Bank also requested its account holders to beware of bogus schemes that claim to offer cash prizes or job opportunities through SMSes, e-mails, phone calls or advertisements.



Keeping changing bank's password



Customers to keep in mind that SBI or its representatives never send email/SMS or call their customers for personal information, password or OTP.



Do not rely on any bank information available on internet search results. Always use only SBI's official website for contact number and other details.



Report immediately to local police authorities about fraudsters and inform the same to your nearest SBI Branch.



