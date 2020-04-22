SBI now holds 48.21% in Yes Bank; HDFC, ICICI Bank 7.97% each

After emerging as the white knight for beleaguered private lender Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) now holds 48.21 percent stake in the private lender, followed by HDFC and ICICI Bank, which have 7.97 percent each, shows the latest shareholding pattern.

Axis Bank holds 4.78 percent stake, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank (3.61 percent) and Bandhan Bank (2.39 percent). Federal Bank and IDFC First hold 1.92 percent and 1.67 percent each. Life Insurance Corporation of India holds 1.64 percent in the bank, the exchange data showed.

The former managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor is presently facing investigations for alleged financial misconduct.

Kapoor, who once proudly described Yes Bank shares as "diamonds" that are forever, eventually sold his entire stake in the bank, leaving investors shell-shocked.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, Rana Kapoor has zero shares in the bank while Madhu Kapoor, wife of late Ashok Kapur ,holds 1.12 percent shares of the bank.

The new management, led by former SBI official Prashant Kumar, is presently trying to improve the financial situation of the bank. Going by the third quarter numbers of Yes Bank, the lender has 18.87 percent Gross NPAs (non-performing assets), which is up from 7.39 percent logged in the September quarter.

In absolute terms, Rs 40,709 crore of Yes Bank’s loan book is now tagged as GNPAs. This is significantly higher than what most analysts had expected at around 12 percent. Breaking up the NPA chart, out of the Rs 40,709 crore, about 97 percent or Rs 39, 501 crore are corporate NPAs.

In Q3, the bank provided Rs 24,766 crore in the third quarter, as compared to just Rs 1,336 crore it did in the second quarter. Logically, this has reflected in the bottomline with a net loss of Rs 18,560 crore. The provision coverage ratio has been increased in Q3 to 73 percent from 43 percent in the previous quarter.