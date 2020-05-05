SBI cautions customers about fake I-T refund messages

India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI), has cautioned its customers about fake income tax refund messages.

SBI said, "Received any message from the Income Tax Department, requesting you to put in a formal request for your refund? These messages are from fraudsters at play! Ensure you ignore and report the messages immediately."

Customers should not share any details with anyone or click on any doubtful links which can put SBI customers in trouble. Customers should report to the bank about any fake messages they receive, SBI said.

On May 3, the income tax department requested taxpayers to be cautious and not believe in any messages that talk about income tax refund by clicking on any fake links. Incidence of phishing messages that could seriously compromise taxpayers information is doing the rounds, The tax department said.

The income tax department said, "Taxpayers Beware! Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by the Income Tax Department.”

SBI earlier sent a mail on six important tips to follow while banking online. SBI said, "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe."

