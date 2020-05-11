SBI uses Elon Musk baby name to give password tips to customers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently named his new born baby boy as xæa12musk. This name is making headlines all around the world.
India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has referred to Elon Musk’s newly-born child to ask its customers to keep unique passwords for internet banking purposes. SBI recently tweeted, "Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!".
"We like our passwords strong, and baby names unique -- #xæa12musk." SBI tweeted while sharing a post with an image on Twitter.
Not everyone knew how to pronounce the name. However, Musk explained it would sound like "X-Ash-A-Twelve".Musk's girlfriend Grimes shared her son's name meaning
- X, the unknown variable
- Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)
- A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (their favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent
