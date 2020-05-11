App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI uses Elon Musk baby name to give password tips to customers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently named his new born baby boy as xæa12musk. This name is making headlines all around the world.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has referred to Elon Musk’s newly-born child to ask its customers to keep unique passwords for internet banking purposes. SBI recently tweeted, "Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!".

"We like our passwords strong, and baby names unique -- #xæa12musk." SBI tweeted while sharing a post with an image on Twitter.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

The Tesla CEO recently named his baby boy as xæa12musk. This name is making headlines all around the world.

related news

Not everyone knew how to pronounce the name. However, Musk explained it would sound like "X-Ash-A-Twelve".

Musk's girlfriend Grimes shared her son's name meaning

  • X, the unknown variable

  • Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

  • A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (their favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Elon Musk #SBI password #State Bank of India #xæa12musk

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.