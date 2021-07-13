SBI Q1 Net Profit seen up 33.4% YoY to Rs. 5,589 cr: ICICI Direct

The new service charges will come into effect from July 1, 2021, SBI mentioned on its website

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects SBI to report net profit at Rs. 5,589 crore up 33.4% year-on-year (down 13.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 3.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 27,605.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 13.1% Y-o-Y (down 20.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,702 crore.

