SAIL supplies 43,000 tonnes steel for Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Steel giant SAIL said it supplied 43,000 tonnes of steel for the country's first smart and green highway - Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), contributing to the infrastructural architecture of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the country's first green and smart express highway - EPE, built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore.

The total quantity supplied by SAIL for this project includes TMT rebars, plates and structurals which have been supplied for construction of this 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

SAIL is also supplying steel for the swiftly upcoming Western Peripheral Expressway.