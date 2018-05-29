App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2018 07:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL supplies 43,000 tonnes steel for Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the country's first green and smart express highway - EPE, built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore.

PTI
 
 
Steel giant SAIL said it supplied 43,000 tonnes of steel for the country's first smart and green highway - Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), contributing to the infrastructural architecture of the country.



The total quantity supplied by SAIL for this project includes TMT rebars, plates and structurals which have been supplied for construction of this 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

SAIL is also supplying steel for the swiftly upcoming Western Peripheral Expressway.

