App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 76.14 per dollar

Until 76 doesn’t break in USDINR spot, it will continue to remain afloat. The immediate support lies around 75.75, and resistance around 76.50, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee is trading flat at 76.14 per dollar, amid flat trade witnessing in the domestic equity market on the back of border tension between India and China.

It opened flat at 76.15 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 76.16.

At 11:20 IST, the Sensex was is up 74.60 points or 0.22% at 33582.52, and the Nifty was up 32.15 points or 0.33% at 9913.30.

Close
The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.25 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat in the June series but increased marginally by 4.75%, said ICICIdirect.

The rupee has reached its major resistance zone of 76.30. Only sustainability above these levels can trigger further depreciation. On the downside, immediate support is around 75.60 levels for the USD-INR pair, it added.


"Geopolitical Tension between Indian & China is a major cause of depreciation of USDINR. Although uncertainity in global financial market and increase cases of Covid-19 also negative for the currency," said Anuj Gupta DVP Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking.

related news

"We expect USDINR may depreciate further and it is expected that USDINR may test 76.60 - 76.80 levels soon. Traders can go for buy in USDINR at 76 - 76.10," he added.

Oil prices fell more than 1% in early trade on Thursday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States renewed fears that people would stay home and stall a recovery in fuel demand even as lockdowns ease.

The dollar held onto gains on Thursday as growing concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases underpinned safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency.

“The geopolitical tensions between India and China have brought back the risk-off mood. We don’t expect the dispute to escalate and both the sides will contain it, till then the market will remain skittish across markets due to these geopolitical tensions. Any escalation or uncertainty will lead to a sharp bull-run in USD/INR spot," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Until 76 doesn’t break in USDINR spot, it will continue to remain afloat. The immediate support lies around 75.75, and resistance around 76.50," he added.

Fitch has revised India’s outlook to negative and affirmed rating at ‘BBB-'. The medium-term GDP growth outlook may be negatively impacted by asset quality issues, while COVID pandemic has significantly weakened growth outlook for this year. It expect economy activity in India to contract 5 percent in FY21, reported CNBC-TV18.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.