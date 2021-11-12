MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Understand how derivatives can give you advantages over cash flows. Register now.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ruchir Sharma quits Morgan Stanley after 25 years

Ruchir Sharma joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and also served as its chief global strategist.

Reuters
November 12, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as head of emerging markets equity at its investment management business, replacing Ruchir Sharma who is leaving after a 25-year stint at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.


Oldenburg has spent over 20 years in Morgan Stanley’s asset management business and has been chief operating officer overseeing its emerging markets platform since 2013. She will take up the position immediately according to the memo.


Sharma joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and also served as its chief global strategist.

Eric Carlson will become head of sustainability, supporting the team’s growth in sustainable investing solutions, the memo said.

Reuters
Tags: #Business #Morgan Stanley #Ruchir Sharma
first published: Nov 12, 2021 03:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.