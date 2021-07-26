Rs 57,768 crore estimated savings from domestic LPG subsidy under recovery in FY16-FY21

The Minister of State in Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Rameswar Teli in Lok Sabha, on July 26, said that the estimated savings due to blocked/non-subsidised domestic/GiveItUp consumers of liquified petroleum gas from 2015-16 to 2020-21 stood at Rs 57,768 crore.

In a written reply to a question, Teli said that around 28.95 crore people had given up their LPG subsidy as of March 31 under the “GiveItUp” campaign across the country.

He added that the amount of subsidy/under-recovery on supply of domestic LPG in 2020-21 stood at a projected Rs 11,896 crore. The under-recovery in 2019-20 stood at Rs 24,172 crore, while it was around Rs 37,209 crore in 2018-19, Rs 23,464 crore in 2017-18, Rs 18,337 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 22,029 crore.

In another response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Teli said that around 30.5 million tonnes of crude oil were produced in India in 2020-21 which made up 13.3 percent of the country's total crude availability, including production and imports.

The minister also said that, as of July 1, oil marketing companies have installed 418 vehicle charging stations and 41 battery swapping stations across the country.