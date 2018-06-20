Rs 1,111-cr Gayatri Projects bid for Purvanchal EWay cancelled

"The UP government has cancelled the earlier bid on the Purvanchal Expressway Project and has reinvited the bids. The Purvanchal Expressway is a 341 km long project and comprises of 8 packages," the company said in a BSE filing.
Gayatri Projects today said the UP government has reinvited bids for Purvanchal Expressway and cancelled the company's Rs 1,111-crore offer made earlier for a package under the scheme. Gayatri Projects was declared the lowest bidder for the VIth package of the project for a quoted price of Rs 1,111.03 crore.
"The UP government has cancelled the earlier bid on the Purvanchal Expressway Project and has reinvited the bids. The Purvanchal Expressway is a 341 km long project and comprises of 8 packages," the company said in a BSE filing.
Gayatri Projects was declared as L1 (Lowest) bidder for Package VI of the above project on an EPC basis for a quoted price of Rs 1111.03 crore, which now stands cancelled," it added.