RK Damani hikes stake in VST Industries, reduces holding in Blue Dart: Report

Radhakishan Damani (File Image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani has increased his shareholding in Hyderabad-based cigarettes company VST Industries and decreased in Blue Dart Express in the March 2022 quarter.

According to the company's most recent regulatory filing, RK Damani purchased around 12,000 equity shares of VST Industries between January and March. Derive Trading and Resorts made the transaction, reported The Economic Times.

Radhakishan Damani, who is also the founder of supermarket chain DMart, owns a majority position in VST Industries through his investing entities, Bright Star Investments and Derive Trading and Resorts, the publication reported.

According to the report, Damani and his investment arms had 49,93,204 equity shares in the cigarettes company as of March 31, 2022, representing a 32.34 percent stake, up from 49,81,177 equity shares or 32.26 percent the previous quarter,.

VST Industries, which manufactures and distributes cigarettes had a lacklustre record in the previous year, losing roughly 6% during the period.

Meanwhile, Damani's firm Bright Star Investments sold around 17,000 shares of Blue Dart Express in the last quarter, according to the publication. The firm had 3,48,770 equity shares or 1.47 percent ownership in Blue Dart at the end of the December 2021 quarter, which was decreased to 3,31,770 equity shares or 1.40 percent by the end of the March 2022 quarter.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes