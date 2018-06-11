App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rice exports may drop by up to 1 million tonnes in FY19

In last financial year, the country's exports increased nearly 18 percent year-on-year to 12.7 mt in FY18, due to increased demand for non-basmati rice from Bangladesh, Africa and Sri Lanka.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's rice exports is likely to reduce by 0.5-1 million tonne (mt) in the current financial year due to a possible reduction in imports by Bangladesh, a report said here.

In last financial year, the country's exports increased nearly 18 percent year-on-year to 12.7 mt in FY18, due to increased demand for non-basmati rice from Bangladesh, Africa and Sri Lanka.

The imports by Bangladesh are likely to reduce in 2018-2019, as its domestic output rebounds due to a crop recovery and expansion in area sown because of high prices in 2017, India Ratings said in its report here, adding as a result, India's exports could reduce by 0.5 mt to one mt.

The country's exports may also reduce barring a recurrence of floods in Bangladesh, in light of the heavy pre-monsoon rains, the report said.

related news

Bangladesh accounted for around 15 percent of India's total exports in last financial year, against only one percent in FY17.

The neighbouring country imported around 3.7 mt of rice between July 2017 and April 2018, which is the highest ever rice import in Bangladesh, as production fell due to flash floods and rice blast attacks, India Ratings said.

Among other major importers, Iran, the largest buyer of India's basmati rice, and Saudi Arabia accounted for around 7.5 percent and 7 percent to the total exports, respectively, in FY18.

Exports to Iran are likely to increase in FY19, according to the report.

The rating agency believes the country's export price is also likely to remain competitive compared to Thailand and Vietnam.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.