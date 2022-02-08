MARKET NEWS

    ReNew Power commissions Gujarat's first wind-solar hybrid project

    The first phase of the hybrid project, with 17.6 MW commercial-scale wind-solar, commenced operations last week and is expected to generate 80 million units of renewable energy every year, mitigating 75,000 tCO2e (carbon emissions) annually, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 08, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    ReNew Power has commissioned Gujarat’s first wind-solar hybrid project of 17.6 MW at the Chlor-Alkali unit of Grasim Industries Ltd in Vilayat, Bharuch.

    The first phase of the hybrid project, with 17.6 MW commercial-scale wind-solar, commenced operations last week and is expected to generate 80 million units of renewable energy every year, mitigating 75,000 tCO2e (carbon emissions) annually, the company said in a statement.

    The partnership will expand further with an additional 16.68 MW, which will be commissioned in the next financial year (FY23), as part of the second phase.

    The project is being developed by ReNew Green Solutions (RGS), the B2B arm of ReNew Power.

    Both the parties have entered into a 25-year PPA (power purchase agreement), which will see the project supply power for the plant at Vilayat, Bharuch, via an open access mechanism.

    Once both phases are commissioned with a combined capacity of 34.28 MW, the partnership is expected to generate a total of approximately 160 million units of renewable electricity annually, mitigating a cumulative 150,000 tCO2e (carbon emission) a year.

    Both phases together have a total investment of Rs 3.82 billion (USD 51 million or Rs 382 crore) through an equity partnership.

    Mayank Bansal, Chief Commercial Officer, ReNew Power, said in the statement, "With corporates increasingly harnessing renewable energy, ReNew aims to develop around 250 MW of wind-solar hybrid projects in Gujarat for commercial & industrial consumers, like we have just done at Vilayat, Bharuch.”
    Tags: #Business #Gujarat #ReNew Power #wind-solar hybrid project
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 06:24 pm
