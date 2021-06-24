MARKET NEWS

Reliance AGM 2021: Google Cloud technologies to power Jio's 5G solutions, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance AGM 2021: Jio is today the world’s second-largest mobile data carrier handling over 630 crore GBs a month, CMD Mukesh Ambani said.

Moneycontrol News
June 24, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
Reliance Jio


Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest company by market capitalisation, will conduct its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) virtually on June 24, 2021. Addressing the shareholders, Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced a new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio.

Google CEO Sunder Pichai said that a new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio will help more than a billion Indians connect to a faster internet, support businesses in digital transformation and lay foundation for next phase of India’s digitization.

He further said that Google Cloud's cutting-edge technologies to power Jio's 5G solutions and for powering the internal needs of key

Reliance growth businesses like Reliance Retail, JioMart, JioSaavn and JioHealth.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates from Reliance AGM 2021

Jio is today the world’s second-largest mobile data carrier handling over 630 crore GBs a month, Ambani said. "This is 45% growth in data consumption in the last year alone – a testament to the rapid pace at which India is digitizing," he added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Jio #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance #RIL 44th AGM #RIL AGM
first published: Jun 24, 2021 03:30 pm

