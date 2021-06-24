Reliance AGM 2021: Google Cloud technologies to power Jio's 5G solutions, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio

Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest company by market capitalisation, will conduct its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) virtually on June 24, 2021. Addressing the shareholders, Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced a new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio.

Google CEO Sunder Pichai said that a new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio will help more than a billion Indians connect to a faster internet, support businesses in digital transformation and lay foundation for next phase of India’s digitization.

He further said that Google Cloud's cutting-edge technologies to power Jio's 5G solutions and for powering the internal needs of key

Reliance growth businesses like Reliance Retail, JioMart, JioSaavn and JioHealth.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates from Reliance AGM 2021

Jio is today the world’s second-largest mobile data carrier handling over 630 crore GBs a month, Ambani said. "This is 45% growth in data consumption in the last year alone – a testament to the rapid pace at which India is digitizing," he added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)