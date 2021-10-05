Redington Q2 PAT seen up 11.3% QoQ to Rs. 263.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

redington_35647689

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Redington to report net profit at Rs. 263.4 crore up 11.3% quarter-on-quarter (up 49.8% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18 percent Q-o-Q (up 15.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 15,878 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 37.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 397 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

