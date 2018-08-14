App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

REC inks pact with German bank for 200 mn euro loan

REC Limited signed a 200 million euro loan with the German bank KfW in Frankfurt on August 13, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State run Rural Electrification Corporation today said it has inked a loan agreement with German bank KfW for EUR 200 million facility that would be used to finance clean energy projects in India.

"REC Limited signed a 200 million euro loan with the German bank KfW in Frankfurt on August 13, 2018. This is REC's fourth line of credit under Indo-German development cooperation which REC will utilise to finance renewable energy projects in India," REC said in a statement.

"This is yet another step towards promoting renewable energy in India after having more than tripled our financing in renewable sector last year. The partnership reflects the commitment of both the institutions towards sustainable development”, REC CMD P V Ramesh said.

The REC is one of the key players financing the power sector in India, lending to power projects across the value chain. Its sanctions in the renewable sector grew from Rs 2,090 crore in FY2016-17 to Rs 7,034 crore in FY2017-18. In the last quarter of FY2017-18, 17 percent of the REC's total sanctions were for the renewable energy sector.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Frankfurt #India #KfW #REC

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.