india Who are the best architects and contractors according to Mumbaikars? Builders hog the entire limelight in a real estate project. But there are many players that make a success or failure of a project. Two very important stakeholders in a project are architects and contractors. Homebuyers must explore the previous track record of the architect and contractor prior to determining their decision on a home purchase. But, do they? And, if they do, who are the architects and contractors that Mumbai rates highly?