App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What slump? 63 ultra-luxury Mumbai apartments sold for Rs 1,800 crore in 6 months

These sales comes at a time when real estate players in Mumbai are not getting enough buyers for large and luxury apartments

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

At least 63 upscale apartments worth around Rs 1,800 crore were sold in south and central Mumbai in the last six months, The Times of India reported. This comes at a time when real estate players are not getting enough buyers for large and luxury apartments.

The prices of these properties, which include duplexes and penthouses, are worth around Rs 50-78 crore.

The report, citing information from the stamp duty office where these transactions were registered, suggests that the costliest property was a 9,200 square feet duplex in Indiabulls Blu at Lower Parel, which was sold for Rs 78.3 crore.

Close

Sale of two five-BHK duplexes was registered in Bishops Gate near Breach Candy Club. Each unit is worth Rs 66 crore.

related news

In Worli, five flats, each with a price tag of over Rs 55 crore were sold at Oberoi Realty’s 360 West — a high-end residential tower.

The newspaper report cites experts as saying that these sales do not reflect the market because there is an oversupply of high-end apartments in south and central Mumbai.

Also read: How Mumbai crumbled and took luxury real estate with it

According to ICRA estimates released in the second half of 2019, Mumbai is the largest market for luxury residential real estate in India and the value of unsold inventory in central areas of the city is around Rs 45,000 crore.

The high value of inventory and its underperformance has severely impacted the real estate sector in the city.

ICRA expects the weakness in the luxury residential real estate in Mumbai to continue in FY20, on the back of liquidity pressure faced by developers and weak consumer demand.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Business #mumbai #Real Estate

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.